Police Must Avoid Anger and Disrespectful Language: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has criticized the police for using disrespectful language, including words like ‘eda’, ‘edi’, ‘poda’, and ‘podi’ while addressing the public. Justice Devan Ramachandran stated that the police should not be guided by anger and emphasized the importance of maintaining composure. The court directed the state police chief to issue a new circular prohibiting the use of such language by police officers.

During a contempt of court hearing regarding the violation of directives against abusive language by the police, the court was informed about an incident where a transferred Sub-Inspector used offensive language against a lawyer. Justice Devan Ramachandran emphasized that citizens respect the police not out of fear but out of respect for the law. The court stressed that every citizen is equal under the constitution, and the police should behave in a sophisticated and refined manner towards the public.

The state police chief, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, assured the court that the Sub-Inspector had been transferred and warned, and an inquiry was initiated. If required, further action would be taken based on the probe report. Saheb also mentioned that an additional circular would be issued, giving stern warnings to all officers to prevent the use of abusive language against citizens. The court’s directive underscores the need for professionalism and respectful conduct by law enforcement officials in their interactions with the public.