Ram temple consecration: Govt declares half-day holiday on Jan 22

The government of Rajasthan has officially declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22 to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party held at the party’s headquarters on Thursday night. This decision aligns with the earlier announcement by the Central government, which declared a half-day holiday for all its employees on the same date. In response to the state’s decision, Cabinet Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary has requested the chief minister to consider changing it to a full-day leave on January 22.

The BJP legislature party meeting was convened ahead of the upcoming assembly session, during which MLAs provided their suggestions for managing the proceedings of the House. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is scheduled to address the session on Friday, with various government officials welcoming him at the Assembly. Suresh Rawat, a minister in the BJP government, shared that ministers have been instructed to hold public hearings at the BJP headquarters. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president CP Joshi, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, and Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, while former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was not present.