Republic Day 2024: Airspace restrictions imposed in this city: Details

New Delhi: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has imposed several airspace restrictions in New Delhi. The restrictions were announced as Republic Day is nearing. The airspace restrictions will be in place in Delhi for 11 days starting from January 19 and will continue till January 29.

The curbs will not impact scheduled flights. The landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period.

According to the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations. On January 26, Republic Day, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours.

Also Read: UAE authority adds new toll gates on major roads

Besides, there will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also issued an advisory for traffic restrictions in central Delhi.The Delhi Police has said traffic movement will be restricted at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, the stretch of Kartavya Path between India Gate and Vijay Chowk will also remain closed for any traffic movement during the rehearsal schedule.

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024.French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.