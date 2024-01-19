Republic Day 2024: Interesting facts one need to know

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26. The celebrations for the day will include the annual parade at Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. The 2024 Republic Day theme is ‘’India – Mother of Democracy’’ and ‘’Viksit Bharat’’ (Developed India).

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been invited to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations. This is for the 6th time that a French leader is becoming the chief guest at the celebrations. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the chief guest.

Between 1950 and 1954, the Republic Day parade was held at Irwin Stadium (now National Stadium), Kingsway, Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds.

Republic Day celebrations have been held at Rajpath since 1955. Rajpath was once known as the Kingsway, in honour of India’s then emperor, George V. The road was renamed Rajpath after independence, which also means King’s Way in Hindi. Now it is called Kartavya Path.

President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 1950. Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad came as the chief guest in Republic Day parade in 1955.