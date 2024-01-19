Republic Day 2024: Know why India celebrates Republic Day on 26 January

New Delhi: New Delhi: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26. The celebrations for the day will include the annual parade at Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. The 2024 Republic Day theme is ‘’India – Mother of Democracy’’ and ‘’Viksit Bharat’’ (Developed India).

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been invited to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations. This is for the 6th time that a French leader is becoming the chief guest at the celebrations.

Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when the Indian constitution officially came into effect. India became a democratic republic on January 26, 1950 and Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate this.

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. But it came into effect on January 26, 1950. January 26 was also selected as the day to mark Republic Day because it had been on this day that the Indian National Congress (INC) proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence in 1929.

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Interesting facts about Indian Constitution

India got independence through the Indian Independence Act 1947. Indian Independence Act 1947 is an act passed by the Parliament of the United Kingdom. Under this act, The British rulers partitioned British India into the 2 new independent Dominions of the British Commonwealth. India obtained its independence on 15 August 1947 as a constitutional monarchy as head of state and Earl Mountbatten as governor-general.

At that time, India did not have a permanent constitution. The Indian laws at that time were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935. On 29 August 1947, a resolution was moved for the appointment of Drafting Committee. The committee was formed under Dr B R Ambedkar as chairman to draft a permanent constitution for the country.

A draft constitution was prepared by the committee and submitted to the Constituent Assembly on 4 November 1947. The Assembly signed two hand-written copies of the document (one each in Hindi and English) on 24 January 1950. Two days later which was on 26 January 1950, it came into effect throughout the whole nation. On that day, Dr Rajendra Prasad’s became the first president of India. The Constituent Assembly became the Parliament of India under the transitional provisions of the new law.

Here are 10 interesting facts about 26th January

1. Handwritten Constitution

The Indian Constitution is handwritten or calligraphed . In fact, it is available in both Hindi and English in two copies. In India’s Parliament, the original calligraphed constitution is still on display.

2. Time Required to Complete the Constitution

It’s important to note that the Indian Constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950, 2 years, 11 months, and 17 days after it was first proposed.

3. Official Time of Legal Circulation

The Constitution of India officially came into existence on January 26, 1950, at 10:18 AM.

4. First Tenure as President of India

On January 26, 1950, Dr. Rajendra Prasad officially began his tenure as the First President of Democratic India at the Durbar Hall of the government house.

5. First Parade at Rajpath

The first parade of Republic Day in 1955 was held at Rajpath. Mr. Malik Gulam Mohammed, the first Governor-General of Pakistan was invited as the first chief guest at the parade.

6. The designer of the Indian Constitution

Due to his crucial contribution to the formulation of the constitutional policies, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar is referred to as the ‘Architect of the Constitution of India.’ In addition, he served as the Drafting Committee’s Chairman before being appointed First Minister of Law and Justice after Independence.

7. ‘Abide with me’

The Republic Day celebrations actually extend for three days and are formally over on January 29 with a Beating Retreat ceremony. The song ‘Abide with me,’ which is also regarded as Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite song, is played each year during the Beating Retreat.

8. Purna Swaraj Diwas

Republic Day also marks the significance of Purna Swaraj Diwas, also known as the Declaration of Indian Independence Day, which was last celebrated in the year 1930 to defy British colonial rule.

9. Address by the President

On Independence Day, the nation is addressed by the Prime Minister of India whereas, on January 26, Republic Day, the nation is addressed by the President of India each year.

10. Prestigious Award Ceremony

On Republic Day, bravery awards like Ashoka Chakra, Veer Chakra, Maha Veer Chakra, Param Veer Chakra, and Kirti Chakra are awarded to deserving candidates as part of the celebrations during the Republic Day Parade.