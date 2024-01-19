Republic Day 2024: Some interesting facts about our National Anthem

New Delhi: Our national anthem was written and composed by Nobel laureate and mystic poet Ravindranath Tagore. ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’ was the name of the song’s original Bengali composition.

The entire song was composed in Bengali and comprises five stanzas. Our national anthem’s musical notations were written by Margaret, the wife of James H. Cousins, a poet and former president of Besant Theosophical College.

The first rendition of the song was during at the Calcutta conference of the Indian National Congress on December 16th, 1911. ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was performed for the first time in Hamburg on 11th September, 1942.

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Know why India celebrates Republic Day on 26 January

On September 11, 1942, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose referred to it for the first time as the ‘national anthem’ during a gathering of the German-Indian Society. It was only on 24th January 1950 that this song was officially declared as India’s national anthem

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose commissioned a free translation of the national anthem from Sanskritized Bengali to Urdu-Hindi. The translation was written by Captain Abid Ali, composed by Captain Ram Singh Thakur and was called Subah Sukh Chain.

Formal rendition of the anthem should take 52 seconds by law, and not 54 seconds.

It’s interesting to note that Rabindranath Tagore also composed the national anthem of Bangladesh. ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ aka ‘My Golden Bengal’ is the national anthem of Bangladesh. It was written as ‘An ode to Mother Bengal’ by Tagore.