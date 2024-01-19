Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity markets snapped their three-day losing run and ended higher higher on January 19. At close, BSE Sensex was up 496.37 points or 0.70 percent at 71,683.23. NSE Nifty settled at 21,622.40, up 160.10 points or 0.75 percent.

About 2183 shares advanced, 1043 shares declined, and 62 shares remained unchanged. 26 of the 30 Sensex stocks, and 43 of the 50 Nifty stocks settled higher. Top gainers were ONGC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, BPCL, Britannia, Titan Company, M&M, Coal India, JSW Steel, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals and SBI Life Insurance. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divis Lab, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with auto, capital goods, Information Technology, FMCG, metal, oil & gas and power up 1-2 percent each. The Nifty Media index fell 1.2 per cent. BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices ended 1.69 per cent and 1 per cent higher, respectively.

