Strong earthquake hits Tonga Islands

Jan 19, 2024, 01:44 pm IST

Nuku?alofa: A powerful earthquake measuring  6.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Tonga Islands on Friday. According to the  German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ),  the earthquake  was estimated at a depth of 212 km. There was also no immediate tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Tongo is an island country in Polynesia, part of Oceania. The country has 171 islands – of which 45 are inhabited.

The island nation is in the top  10 of most earthquake-prone countries in the world.In 2022, Tonga registered 421 earthquakes measuring magnitude 4 or stronger within 300 kilometers of the country.

