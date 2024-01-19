UAE authority adds new toll gates on major roads

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has added two new toll gates on major roads in the emirate. Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator Salik Company PJSC (Salik) announced this.

The two new gates will be located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road, and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

RTA selected these locations after extensive traffic movement studies. Salik said that the new toll gates will optimise traffic flow and reduce congestion on key routes within Dubai. With expected commencement of operations by November 2024, the new gates will increase Salik’s total number of toll gates in Dubai from eight to ten.

Similar to Al Mamzar North and South, Al Safa South will be linked with the existing Al Safa gate, whereby commuters will be charged only once if they pass through the two gates within one hour in the same direction.