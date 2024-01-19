Wizz Air announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air has announced a flight service. The airline will operate flights to Turkistan from the UAE. The airline will operate three flights a week on the route on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets for this route will start at a price of AED179.

‘We are delighted to expand our network further in Kazakhstan by launching Turkistan, our sixth marvellous Central Asian destination, and reaffirm our commitment for flying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region. With stunning natural beauty and a thriving culture, we encourage adventure lovers to visit Kazakhstan and discover this unmissable destination,’ said Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Some interesting facts about our National Anthem

The airline currently operates to more than 40 destinations, including three in Kazakhstan.