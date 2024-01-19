Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K was launched in India. The updated security camera it supports a 360-degree panorama view and is also equipped with AI Human Detection technology. The camera also comes with Xiaomi Home app compatibility.

The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K is priced at Rs. 3,200 in India. It is currently available for purchase via the Mi.com website and will be on sale through Amazon and Flipkart as well, starting January 22.

Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K offers a complete 360-degree horizontal view as well as a 108-degree vertical view. It has a 3-megapixel sensor that is said to provide 2K (2,304 x 1,296 pixels) resolution video output. It is equipped with a 6P lens.

The camera is equipped with a Wide Dynamic Range Mode. It also supports Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with the Xiaomi Home application to aid with wireless monitoring. It also has a two-way voice calling feature.

The camera also features an AI Human detection technology to help boost security monitoring. It supports microSD card storage of up to 256GB.