Actor Josh Radnor aka Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother marries his girlfriend in an intimate wedding ceremony

Josh Radnor, widely recognized for his role as Ted Mosby in “How I Met Your Mother,” has embraced a new chapter in life by tying the knot with his girlfriend, Jordana Jacobs. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley, enveloped by a gentle snowfall.

Sharing the joyous news with the world, Radnor posted a series of enchanting pictures from the snowy celebration on Saturday. In the caption, he revealed that the marriage took place two weeks prior at Cedar Lakes Estate, expressing gratitude to the loved ones who joined them for the blissful weekend.

The accompanying photos provided glimpses of the wedding festivities. The initial image captured the newlyweds sharing a passionate kiss, radiating happiness. The subsequent photo portrayed Radnor walking on a snowy path, while Jordana adorned a stunning white bridal gown with a sheer shawl.

In his caption, Radnor expressed disbelief at his “great good fortune” to call Jordana his wife. The announcement triggered an outpouring of good wishes from netizens, with some playfully referencing “How I Met Your Mother” by suggesting that Radnor had found his own Tracy, in reference to the character Tracy McConnell, portrayed by Cristin Milioti, who was the mother of Ted’s children in the show.

Commenters playfully incorporated references from the series, with statements like, “This marriage is gonna be Legen… wait for it…” and inquiries such as, “Please tell us how you met her ?” and “I have to ask, did she have a yellow umbrella?”

According to the New York Times, Radnor and Dr. Jacobs, a clinical psychologist, met at a sound meditation retreat in New York. Radnor recounted that he felt a distinct calling during their encounter, hearing a voice saying, “That’s her. That’s your woman.” After months of dating, the couple got engaged in May of the previous year.