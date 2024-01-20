Adjusts School Timings Due to Cold Weather

Due to dense fog and extreme cold conditions in Una, the district administration has decided to implement revised school timings from January 22 to 31. According to Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma’s order, classes at all schools, including government and private, will now be held from 10 am to 3 pm, as opposed to the previous schedule of 10 am to 4 pm. This decision aims to prioritize the safety of school children amid the persisting harsh weather conditions, following the recommendation of the Deputy Director of the Directorate of Higher Education. The revised timings will entail the elimination of the prayer meeting and lunch break to compensate for the reduced duration.

Una district, experiencing dense fog in recent days, recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. The local weather department forecasts the continuation of dense fog in isolated areas of the lower hills and plains of the state until January 22. The administrative measure of adjusting school timings reflects a proactive response to ensure the well-being of students in the face of challenging weather conditions in the Una district.