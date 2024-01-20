Amazon served notice for selling sweets with ‘Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’ claim

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken action against Amazon Seller Services after receiving a complaint from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The complaint alleges that Amazon engaged in deceptive trade practices by selling sweets on www.amazon.in under the name ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.’ The CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, initiated action based on a representation made by CAIT, highlighting the sale of sweets that misleadingly claimed to be associated with the Ram Mandir.

The sweets in question, including products like Raghupati Ghee Ladoo and Desi Cow Milk Peda, were found to be available on Amazon’s platform with the misleading branding. This practice is considered a violation of the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, which prohibit e-commerce entities from adopting unfair trade practices. Misleading advertisements, as defined under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, include those that falsely describe a product or service, providing inaccurate information about its nature, substance, quantity, or quality.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has stated that CCPA has issued a notice to Amazon, seeking a response within seven days. If Amazon fails to provide a satisfactory response, necessary action may be initiated against the e-commerce giant under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The move underscores the importance of preventing deceptive practices that can mislead consumers and influence their purchasing decisions, emphasizing the need for transparency and accurate representation of products online.