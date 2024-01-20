Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from this date: Details

New Delhi: The Amrit Udyan Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi will open for public from February 2 to March 31.People can visit the Udyan 6 days a week except on Mondays which are maintenance days.

One can visit the gardens from 10 am to 4 pm in any of the 6 slots available. Around 7,500 visitors will be allowed in the 2 forenoon slots (10 AM to 12 noon) during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends . The capacity for the four-afternoon slots (12 noon to 4 PM) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

It will open for people of special categories on February 22 (for differently abled persons), February 23 (for personnel of defence, paramilitary, and police forces), March 1 (for women and tribal women’s self-help groups), and March 5 (for children of orphanages).

The Amrit Udyan Gardens are spread over 15 acres and includes Herbal Garden, Central Lawn, Circular Garden, Long Garden, and Bonsai Garden. Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE.

The entry to the gardens will be from Gate no. 35 of the President’s Estate close to where North Avenue meets the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Walk-in visitors have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the self-service kiosk near gate no 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 will be available at the interval of every 30 minutes between 9.30 AM to 5 PM. Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles, and milk bottles for infants.