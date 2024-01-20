Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Date, muhurat, darshan and aarti timings

Ayodhya: The grand consecration ceremony or ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on Monday, January 22. The sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is expected to occur between 12:15 and 12:45 pm. The temple darshan is available from 7 am to 11:30 am. The temple will be open for darshan from 2 pm to 7 pm once again.

There are three daily aarti ceremonies scheduled for 6:30 am (Shringar/Jagaran Aarti), noon (Bhog Aarti), and 7:30 pm (Sandhya Aarti). Passes are required to participate in the aarti ceremonies.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra stated that devotees need to scan the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by the trust.

‘Information for dignitaries invited in Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. A copy of the entry pass is attached here,’ the Ram Mandir trust said.

Complete schedule of Ram Mandir inauguration:

January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti

January 18: Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas

January 19: Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, Dhanyadhivas

January 20: Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas, Pushpadhivas

January 21: Shaiyadhivas

January 22: Morning puja and the consecration ceremony

January 22 falls on Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha in the Pausha month of the Hindu calendar. The date also falls under the auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra, featuring Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga.