Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Full list of invitees

Ayodhya: The grand consecration ceremony or ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on Monday, January 22.The sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is expected to occur between 12:15 and 12:45 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other dignitaries from film and television, industry, sports as well as seers and scholars are expected to attend the event. Invitations have been issued by the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Here is a list of all invitees attending the pran pratishtha at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya:

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Akhilesh Yadav, Manmohan Singh, JP Nadda, Eknath Shinde, Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh,

Industrialists invited for Ram temple ceremony: Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Anil Agarwal, NR Narayana Murthy

Film personalities: Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Chiranjeevi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Randeep Hooda, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Yash, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol.

Sportspersons who have been invited: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Deepika Kumari.