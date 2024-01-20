Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Paytm announces free bus tickets: Details

Mumbai: Leading UPI app, Paytm has announced a special offer to devotees planning to visit Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to happen on January 22.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns Paytm, has started a scheme under which 1000 people will get a free ticket to Ayodhya. Notably, the offer starts on January 19.

‘As a pioneer in mobile payments and QR technology, we are thrilled to extend this exclusive offer for the devotees heading to Ayodhya. On this historic occasion, our aim is to make the travel experience seamless and enjoyable for everyone. With free bus tickets and features like live bus tracking and the free cancellation, we are committed to adding value to our users’ journeys and ensuring a stress-free travel experience,’ said Paytm spokesperson.

Here’s How To Get Free Ticket From Paytm:

One need to book the ticket through the Paytm app first. The first 1,000 users who book bus tickets through the app will get free bus tickets. The promo code ‘BUSAYODHYA’ needs to be used to avail of the offer.