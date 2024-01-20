Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Reliance Industries announces holiday

Mumbai: India’s largest industrial group, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a holiday for all its offices across the country on Monday, January 22, in the wake of the Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

Earlier, the Union government declared half-day holiday for all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments on January 22. ‘All public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya,’ a Finance Ministry order dated January 18 read.

The money markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will remain shut on January 22. ‘There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on that day,’ RBI said in its circular.

Trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also remain closed on January 22. In a circular, the NSE said the currency derivative segment will remain closed on January 22.