Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: This African country approves special leave

Port Louis: The Republic of Mauritius has approved special leave to government officials in the country to mark the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22. The Mauritian government announced this. The government has decided to grant a one-off special leave for two hours to public servants of the Hindu faith to attend prayers marking the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

‘Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,’ the Mauritian Cabinet led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said in a statement.

Mauritius is an island country in the Indian Ocean, about 2,000 kilometres off the southeastern coast of East Africa, east of Madagascar. Hinduism is the largest religion in Mauritius. Hindus represent approximately 48.5% of the population in the country1.

Mauritius is the only country in Africa where Hinduism is the most practised religion. In terms of percentage, the nation ranks third globally in the prevalence of Hinduism, following Nepal and India.

Hinduism came to Mauritius when Indians were brought as indentured labour to colonial French and later in British plantations in Mauritius. The migrants came primarily from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.