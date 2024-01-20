Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: This state become first Indian state to declare public holiday

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on January 22 for the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Thus, Maharashtra became the first in the country to declare public holiday.

‘The state government is declaring a one-day public day as ‘Shri Ram Lalla Pran-Pratishtha Din’ on January 22,’ states the order issued by the state general administration department.

All schools, colleges, Central institutions, offices, industrial establishments and government offices will be closed on January 22. Public sector banks and insurance companies in the state will also observe a half day till 2:30 PM.

Puducherry has also announced that January 22 would be a public holiday in the Union Territory. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that all state government offices, educational institutions, and undertakings would remain closed on January 22.

Earlier the Union government has announced that all its offices, institutions, and industrial establishments throughout India will have a half-day holiday for the Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has also declared a half-day on the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple’s ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony is set to take place with grandeur on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other dignitaries are expected to attend the event.