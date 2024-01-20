China Grants 180,000 Visas to Indians in 2023

China issued more than 180,000 visas to Indian citizens in 2023, according to Wang Xiaojian, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India. Wang mentioned that the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India took various measures throughout the year to facilitate the visa application process for Indians. These measures included removing online visa appointments, exempting certain categories from fingerprint requirements, and implementing temporary fee reductions. Wang expressed hope for reciprocity from India and urged the resumption of normal visa channels for Chinese citizens traveling to India. He emphasized that such a move would enhance people-to-people exchanges and cultural interactions between the two countries.

