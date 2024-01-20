Dior pays homage to ballet legend Rudolf Nureyev with a menswear collection inspired by stage costumes

Dior paid a stylish tribute to ballet icon Rudolf Nureyev as they unveiled a menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week, drawing inspiration from stage costumes. The renowned designer Kim Jones orchestrated an extravagant show influenced by “the spirit of performance” with the aim of creating stage wear that could evoke “an extravaganza at home.”

Set to the moving orchestral composition of Sergei Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet,” models graced the stage in a steel-grey setting that ingeniously elevated into spinning platforms resembling a colossal music box.

Jones disclosed that his creative vision was a homage to his uncle Colin Jones, a classical dancer and photojournalist who captured an intimate series of photographs featuring Nureyev. The Soviet dancer, known for defecting to the West in the 1960s, remained an iconic figure in classical dance until his passing in 1993.

The collection, marked by sobriety, paid subtle tributes to Nureyev’s costumes and personal style through details such as baggy trousers and turbans. The runway also featured more flamboyant ensembles, including sequined attire and bare-skin tops, juxtaposed with boyish long socks and shorts over exposed knees. Elaborate kimonos seamlessly blended with Jones’s signature suits, characterized by wrap closures, double breasting, and a prevalent use of brown hues.

Jones aimed to achieve “a meeting of utility and splendour that is both functional and poetic” in his imaginative collection, which showcased a fusion of influences from Nureyev’s legacy and Dior’s historical connection to the ballet. The presentation encapsulated the essence of performance and artistry, ensuring a memorable homage to the ballet maestro.