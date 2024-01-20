Eiffel Tower, Paris welcomed 6.3 million visitors last year, more than that of 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic

The Eiffel Tower in Paris reported a surge in visitor numbers last year, welcoming 6.3 million visitors, exceeding the pre-pandemic figure of 2019. The year-on-year increase of eight percent was attributed to events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the death of the tower’s designer, Gustave Eiffel, according to a statement from the operating company SETE. Additionally, new offerings, such as guided tours and meals by celebrity chefs in the tower’s luxury restaurant, contributed to the boost in numbers.

The Eiffel Tower, often referred to as France’s “Iron Lady,” saw its highest visitation in 2014, with up to seven million visits, followed by 6.2 million visitors five years later. The tower faced closures during the initial pandemic lockdown from March to June 2020 and again from October 2020 to July 2021.

In terms of visitor demographics, the largest group, comprising 18.9 percent of the total, consisted of visitors from France. North Americans accounted for 18 percent, with 13.2 percent specifically from the United States. Non-French Europeans constituted 44 percent, with Germany, Britain, and Spain being the primary sources. The Rugby World Cup in 2023 contributed to increased visits from Oceania, particularly Australia and New Zealand.

The positive trend in visitor numbers was not unique to the Eiffel Tower, as major museums in Paris, another key attraction, also reported a return to pre-Covid levels or even set new records in visitor attendance last year.