EndemolShine India to be the producer for the upcoming 71st Miss World

In a significant development for the global entertainment industry, the Miss World Organization has officially appointed EndemolShine India as the producer for the upcoming 71st Miss World Festival. This grand event is set to be streamed and telecast worldwide and holds particular significance as it returns to India after 28 years, promising a spectacular celebration of female achievement and women’s empowerment.

The Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Ms. Julia Evelyn Morley, expressed her enthusiasm about the return to India, a country she adores. She mentioned that inviting 120 National winners to experience the beauty of India is a tremendous honor, adding, “We will be bringing the world to India and showcasing India to the world.”

Scheduled to take place from February 18th to March 9th, 2024, the festival will unfold across various breathtaking venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The series of events will commence with “The Opening Ceremony” and “India Welcomes the World Gala” on February 20th at the Hotel Ashok in New Delhi, hosted by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). The festival will conclude with the 71st Miss World global finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th.

This momentous event, known for elevating the profiles of eminent personalities like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chillar, plays a crucial role in enhancing India’s stature on the global stage.

Beyond the traditional beauty contest, the Miss World pageant, established in 1951, focuses on empowering women through humanitarian service. The 71st Miss World Festival will include various competitions and charitable initiatives, highlighting the qualities that make these young women ambassadors of change. Contestants will have their own media channel on the MissWorld.com platform to showcase why they should advance to the Top 20 finalists.

The festival will feature key competitions and milestones in cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, covering categories such as Top Designer Award, Top Model, Sport Challenge, Talent Final, Multi Media Challenge, Head To Head Challenge, Continental Beauty With A Purpose Challenge, and a Red Carpet Special. The grand finale on March 9th will be telecast live from the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, marking the culmination of this global extravaganza.