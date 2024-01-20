Fire in school dormitory kills 13

Beijing: 13 lost their lives in a school dormitory fire in Henan province in China. The fire accident took place at the Yingcai School in Henan’s Yanshanpu village.

Local authorities are investigating the fire’s cause, and at least one person linked to the school has been detained.Yanshanpu village lies on the outskirts of Nanyang, a city of nearly 10 million.

Fires and other deadly accidents are common in China due to poor safety standards and poor enforcement. In November, 26 people died and dozens were injured in a fire at a coal company office in northern China’s Shanxi province. In July, 11 people died after the roof of a school gym collapsed in the country’s northeast.

The month before, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China left 31 dead. In April, a hospital fire in Beijing killed 29 people.