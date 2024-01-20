Flydubai introduces flights to this country: Details

Dubai: Dubai based air carrier, Flydubai officially launched flight service to Mombasa in Kenya. Flydubai became the first UAE national carrier to offer direct flights from Dubai to coastal city in southeast Kenya. The airline will operate 4 flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

‘The start of operations will serve the growing Kenyan community in the UAE, support trade between our two countries, and provide passengers from the UAE and across our expanding flydubai network with access to a gateway for exploring Kenya’s tourism offerings,’ said Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at Flydubai.

Also Read: Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from this date: Details

This will expand the airline’s network in Africa to a total of 12 destinations in 11 countries. Flydubai currently operates a fleet of 84 Boeing 737 aircraft, serving a network of 123 destinations in 54 countries.