IAS officer arrested for accepting bribe to grant licence

An IAS officer and an official from the fisheries department were apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe. The complainant asserted that he was subjected to harassment and pressured to pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for obtaining a license for fishing and transportation in Annapurna Pond in Tonk. The accused individuals involved in the corruption case are fisheries department director Premsukh Vishnoi (IAS) and assistant director Rakesh Dev, as per the statement from Acting Director General of the Bureau Hemant Priyadarshi.

Upon verification of the complainant’s allegations, the ACB acted swiftly, resulting in the arrest of Vishnoi and Dev while they were in the process of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 36,000 from the complainant. The ACB is currently conducting interrogations to gather more information and evidence related to the case. The incident highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within government departments and emphasizes the commitment to uphold ethical standards in public service.