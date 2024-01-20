India Open 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, HS Prannoy enter semi-finals

New Delhi: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy entered the men’s singles semi-finals of India Open 2024 badminton tournament in New Delhi: Prannoy defeatd Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei in the men’s singles quarter-finals by ‘21-11, 17-21, 21-18’ in an hour and 17 minutes.

The 31-year-old HS Prannoy will face current world No. 2 and a world championships silver medallist Shi Yu Qi of China in the semis.

India men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen of Denmark in the quarter-finals by ‘21-7, 21-10’ in 35 minutes.

The Indian duo will face long-time rivals Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia of Malaysia next. Yik-Chia are former world champions and were the bronze medal winners at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India Open 2024, the second tournament of the 2024 badminton season, offers qualifying ranking points to shuttlers for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification window for badminton started on May 1 last year and will end on April 28 this year.