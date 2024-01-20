Kanye West teases a new set of dentures made of titanium

Kanye West has once again stirred social media with his latest dental transformation. The rapper took to Instagram to showcase a set of titanium dentures, drawing inspiration from the iconic James Bond villain, Jaws. The extravagant dental work, reportedly done exclusively for Kanye, comes with a staggering price tag of $850,000.

In his Instagram story, Kanye likened himself to the memorable character from Bond films, emphasizing the resemblance to Jaws from “The Spy Who Loved Me” and “Moonraker.” The newly crafted titanium dentures are said to be a result of cosmetic surgery performed by Dr. Thomas Connelly, a Beverly Hills dentist, in collaboration with Naoki Hayashi, a master dental technician.

Speaking about the unique dental transformation, Dr. Connelly expressed his pleasure in working with Kanye, noting that the rapper’s artistic vision transcends traditional dental aesthetics. He remarked, “His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has made headlines for altering his dental appearance. Back in 2010, he garnered attention by claiming to have removed his entire bottom row of teeth and replaced them with diamond and gold implants. The rapper proudly showcased his blinged-out dental work on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” stating, “I just thought that diamonds were cooler.”

Kanye’s willingness to push boundaries and express his creativity extends beyond music and into various aspects of his personal image, making him a consistent source of fascination for fans and followers alike.