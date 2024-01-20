Kerala’s Republic Day Parade Entry Rejected for Fourth Time in Six Years

For the fourth time in six years, Kerala’s proposal for a tableau in the Republic Day parade has been rejected by the Defence Ministry. Despite the state putting forward ten recommendations for its tableau, none received approval. The upcoming parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 is set to have a ‘women-centric’ focus, a theme emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent address to a large gathering of women in Thrissur, central Kerala. Kerala had previously won the best float prize in 2014 and made a strong impression in last year’s Republic Day parade with the theme ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power).

Despite the rejection, Kerala has a history of celebrating women’s achievements, as highlighted in the BJP’s Mahila Conference in Thrissur on January 3. The conference, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, centered around the theme ‘Sthree Shakthi Modikk Oppam’ (Women power with Modi). During the event, Modi praised the women of Kerala, mentioning notable figures like AV Kuttimalu, Rosamma Punnoose, Accamma Cherian, Karthiyaniamma, Bhageerathi Amma, and National Award-winning tribal singer Nanjiamma. Well-known women from Kerala, including P T Usha, Shobhana, Minnu Mani, Sosamma Iype, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, shared the stage with the Prime Minister in Thrissur.

While the rejection of Kerala’s tableau proposal reflects a setback, the state continues to highlight the achievements of women, aligning with the ‘women-centric’ theme for this year’s Republic Day parade. The rejection comes in the context of a broader narrative of recognizing and celebrating women’s contributions in Kerala.