Low-intensity earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Island

Port Blair: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India on Saturday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was found at Latitude: 09.97 and Longitude: 93.54, respectively. The depth of the earthquake was 11 km. No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands lie in the Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt, an area known for its seismic activity. This region is part of one of the seismically active belts in the world, and earthquakes frequently occur in the archipelago.

Last year, the islands had endured 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5 magnitude.