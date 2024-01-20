Manchow Veg Soup recipe

Manchow Veg Soup is a popular Indo-Chinese soup known for its rich flavors and crunchy noodles. Here’s a simple recipe to make Manchow Veg Soup at home:

Ingredients:

For Soup:

– 1/4 cup finely chopped cabbage

– 1/4 cup finely chopped carrot

– 1/4 cup finely chopped beans

– 1/4 cup finely chopped capsicum

– 1/4 cup finely chopped spring onions

– 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

– 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon chili sauce

– 1 tablespoon vinegar

– 1 teaspoon black pepper powder

– 4 cups vegetable broth or water

– 2 tablespoons cornflour (mixed with water to make a slurry)

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil for cooking

For Garnish:

– Fried noodles (store-bought or homemade)

– Chopped spring onions

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large pot. Add chopped garlic and ginger, sauté for a minute.

2. Add finely chopped spring onions (white part) and sauté until they become translucent.

3. Add finely chopped vegetables – cabbage, carrot, beans, capsicum. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

4. In a separate bowl, mix soy sauce, chili sauce, vinegar, and black pepper powder.

5. Add the sauce mixture to the vegetables and mix well.

6. Pour vegetable broth or water into the pot. Bring it to a boil.

7. Reduce the heat to a simmer. Add salt according to taste.

8. Gradually add the cornflour slurry while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cook until the soup thickens slightly.

9. Simmer the soup for 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavors to blend.

10. Adjust the seasoning if needed. If you prefer a thinner consistency, you can add more water.

11. Before serving, garnish the soup with fried noodles and chopped spring onions.

12. Serve hot and enjoy your homemade Manchow Veg Soup!