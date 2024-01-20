Middle Eastern flavors: Irani Shawarma recipe

Irani Shawarma, also known as Persian Shawarma, is a delicious and flavorful dish that incorporates Middle Eastern flavors. Here’s a basic recipe for making Irani Shawarma:

Ingredients:

For Marinade:

– 500 grams boneless chicken (thinly sliced)

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 tablespoon minced garlic

– 1 tablespoon ground cumin

– 1 tablespoon ground coriander

– 1 tablespoon paprika

– 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

– Salt and pepper to taste

For Shawarma Sauce:

– 1/2 cup tahini

– 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1 teaspoon minced garlic

– Salt and pepper to taste

For Serving:

– Pita bread or flatbreads

– Sliced tomatoes

– Sliced cucumbers

– Chopped lettuce

– Red onions (sliced)

– Fresh parsley (chopped)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together all the marinade ingredients until well combined. Add the sliced chicken and ensure each piece is well-coated. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight for better flavor.

2. Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat.

3. Thread the marinated chicken slices onto skewers. Grill the chicken for about 5-7 minutes on each side or until fully cooked and slightly charred.

4. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the Shawarma sauce by mixing all the sauce ingredients in a bowl until smooth and well-blended.

5. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the skewers.

6. Warm the pita bread or flatbreads.

7. Assemble the Shawarma by placing a portion of the grilled chicken on the bread, and add sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, red onions, and chopped parsley.

8. Drizzle the Shawarma sauce over the filling.

9. Roll the bread around the filling to form a wrap or sandwich.

10. Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade Irani Shawarma!