Modi and Macron to Hold Initial Discussions in Jaipur on Jan 25

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Jaipur on January 25 for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations, where Macron has been invited as the chief guest. Accompanied by a 50-member delegation, including officials and CEOs, Macron will receive a royal welcome upon arrival. The discussions between Macron and PM Modi will cover various sectors, including defence, space, energy, maritime security, education, indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment, migration and mobility, and Indo-Pacific. Several announcements and MoUs are anticipated by the end of the day.

Bilateral trade between India and France in 2022-23 reached $13.5 billion, and the two nations mark 26 years of their strategic partnership. A significant announcement is expected in the education sector, with France encouraging Indian students to study in their universities, offering courses in English to make academic studies more attractive. Extended visas for Indian students may also be part of the discussions under the migration and mobility partnership. The Jaitapur nuclear power plants in Maharashtra are likely to be a topic of discussion. Modi and Macron have held multiple meetings over the past six months, covering events such as Bastille Day, the G20 Summit, COP 28, and the G20 Virtual Summit.