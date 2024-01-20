Naxal Menace to End in Three Years: Amit Shah

During the 60th Raising Day celebration of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Salonibari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the nation would be rid of the Naxalism menace within the next three years. Shah commended the unique role played by the SSB among central armed police forces, emphasizing its detailed integration of culture, history, topography, and language in border villages. He credited the SSB, along with other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), for effectively countering Naxals in regions like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Shah, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirmed the government’s commitment to achieving a 100% resolution of the Naxal problem within the next three years. At the event, the home minister recognized exemplary service by presenting awards to six SSB personnel and trophies to three battalions. A postage stamp was also released to commemorate the occasion. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event alongside Shah. The Home Minister’s schedule included attending the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha in Dhekiajuli, launching a book titled “Assam’s Braveheart – Lachit Barphukan,” and inaugurating the renovated Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati.