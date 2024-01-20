North Korea punishes 2 teens for enjoying South Korean pop culture, music, and entertainment

Once again, North Korea is facing criticism for its punitive measures against individuals who consume South Korean pop culture, music, and entertainment. Recently released footage from the South and North Development (SAND) Institute has brought attention to the harsh consequences faced by two 16-year-olds in Pyongyang who were convicted solely for watching South Korean movies and music videos. The video allegedly shows the public sentencing of these teenagers to 12 years of hard labor, highlighting the regime’s strict stance against engagement with South Korean cultural influences.

North Korea has a notorious reputation for tightly controlling information flow within its borders and restricting access to foreign media, including South Korean films and dramas. The government’s stringent measures against those who embrace South Korean culture are often viewed as an attempt to maintain control over information and shape the worldview of its citizens.

The heavy punishment meted out to individuals watching South Korean content is believed to serve as a warning to the broader population. According to Choi Kyong-hui, President of SAND and a Doctor of Political Science at Tokyo University who defected from North Korea in 2001, the severity of the punishment indicates an effort by the regime to counter the influence of South Korean culture, particularly among the younger generation.

The released video showcased a public trial where the two students, clad in grey scrubs and handcuffed, were subjected to the judgment. The trial, attended by nearly 1,000 students in an amphitheater, featured all individuals, including the punished teenagers, wearing face masks. The video is seen as a tool for displaying the consequences of engaging with South Korean culture and serves as a deterrent to others.