Offer Study Material in Indian Languages: Centre

The Union Education Ministry has directed all schools and higher education institutions to provide digital study material for every course in Indian languages within the next three years. The move is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes promoting education in Indian languages. The ministry’s order applies to various educational regulators, including the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and other prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The initiative aims to enhance learning outcomes by offering students the opportunity to study in their native languages.

This directive builds on the government’s ongoing efforts to promote multilingualism in education and aligns with the NEP 2020’s vision of developing high-quality higher education institutions using local languages as the medium of instruction. The recommendation extends to state schools and universities, and bodies like UGC and AICTE have been urged to address the implementation at the state level. The government underscores the importance of utilizing India’s multilingual nature as an asset for socio-cultural, economic, and educational development, with the goal of making the country a developed nation by 2047. Over the past two years, the government has initiated steps in this direction, translating various educational materials through the Anuvadini AI-based App and making them accessible on platforms like the e-kumbh portal and DIKSHA.

This move aligns with the broader objective of creating content in local languages to harness the nation’s multilingual strengths, ensuring inclusivity and fostering innovation without language barriers in the learning process. The government’s commitment to promoting education in Indian languages reflects its dedication to building a knowledge ecosystem that accommodates linguistic diversity and contributes to the overall development of the country.