Pakistan and Iran agrees to de-escalate tensions after both countries traded deadly airstrikes

Pakistan and Iran have mutually agreed to de-escalate tensions following recent airstrikes on militant targets in each other’s territory. The situation in the border region of Balochistan had raised regional tensions, which were already heightened due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

On January 19, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian engaged in a conversation, leading to an agreement to strengthen close coordination on counter-terrorism and other mutual concerns. A statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry highlighted the commitment to de-escalate the situation. Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the importance of cooperation between Islamabad and Tehran to neutralize and eliminate terrorist camps in Pakistan.

The recent agreement between Pakistan and Iran signals a diplomatic effort to alleviate tensions and work together on shared security challenges.