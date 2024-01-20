PM Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Rangam Temple in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Sri Rangam, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, showcasing his reverence by donning traditional Tamil attire. During the visit, Modi wore a pristine ‘veshti’ (dhoti) and angawastram (shawl), offering prayers with folded hands in the ancient Lord Vishnu temple. He sought blessings from the temple elephant and was honored with a ‘Sadari’ (Crown, symbolizing Lord Vishnu’s blessings) by the temple priests. The Prime Minister also visited various ‘sannadhis’ (enclosures for deities), including those dedicated to Vaishnavite saint-guru Sri Ramanjuacharya and Sri Chakkarathazhwar.

The Srirangam temple, dating back to the Sangam age, is an ancient Vaishnavite temple in Tamil Nadu, witnessing contributions from various dynasties like the Cholas, Pandyas, Hoysalas, and the Vijayanagara empire. Situated on an island at the confluence of the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, the temple is also known as ‘Boologa Vaikuntam’ or ‘Vaikuntam on earth,’ representing the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu. PM Modi, on his way to the temple, stood on the running board of his car, acknowledging the people and BJP supporters with waves and folded hands, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in response to the warm welcome.

Following his visit to the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to offer prayers at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, continuing his spiritual engagements in Tamil Nadu.