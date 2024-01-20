Political drama ‘Article 370’ to release on February 23

Yami Gautam is set to star in the upcoming political drama “Article 370,” scheduled for a theatrical release on February 23, as announced by the film’s producers, Jio Studios & B62 Studios. The movie, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, promises a compelling narrative inspired by true events that played a significant role in shaping the destiny of Kashmir. Yami Gautam, renowned for her roles in films like “Badlapur,” “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” “Bala,” “A Thursday,” and “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,” will portray the character of an intelligence agent in the film.

“Article 370” revolves around the theme of countering terrorism in Kashmir by nullifying the impact of Article 370. The storyline is influenced by the Central government’s decision on August 5, 2019, to revoke Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The region was subsequently reorganized into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, presenting a cinematic exploration of the events following the abrogation of Article 370 and their implications on the political landscape of Kashmir.