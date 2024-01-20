PVR INOX to Live Stream Ram Temple Consecration in theatres

PVR INOX, the prominent multiplex chain, has revealed plans to showcase the live broadcast of the Ram temple’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, across its theatres. Scheduled for January 22, the ceremony will mark a significant cultural milestone in India, and PVR INOX aims to bring this historic event to audiences nationwide. The live broadcast, presented in partnership with news channel Aaj Tak, will be accessible in over 160 cinemas across more than 70 cities in India, allowing people to witness the consecration on the big screen. Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, expressed the company’s commitment to providing a grand and immersive experience for such monumental occasions, emphasizing the significance of connecting devotees with this unique celebration.

The live screening is scheduled from 11 am to 1 pm, and audiences can secure their tickets for Rs 100, inclusive of a beverage and popcorn combo. The initiative aims to recreate the atmosphere of the temple’s consecration, capturing the essence of the historic event through the magic of cinema. Renowned film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and others, have been invited to participate in the ceremony, adding to the anticipation surrounding this momentous occasion in India’s contemporary history.