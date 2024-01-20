Republic Day 2024: IndiGo cancels, reschedules some flights: Details

New Delhi: India’s largest airline IndiGo cancelled and rescheduled some flights to and from New Delhi. The revision was done due to to airspace restrictions around the Delhi airport in connection with the Republic Day parade.

At the Delhi airport, there will be no flight arrivals or departures from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day from January 19 till January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

‘Consequently, rescheduling and cancellations of some IndiGo flights during these dates have been carried out. Passengers on impacted flights have been informed of the change in status and have been offered alternate options or refunds,’ it said. IndiGo operates around 1,800 flights daily.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has imposed several airspace restrictions in New Delhi. The curbs will not impact scheduled flights. The landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period.

According to the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations. On January 26, Republic Day, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours.

Besides, there will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country’s largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights every day.