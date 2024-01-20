Rolls-Royce launches its first electric vehicle in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled its first-ever all-electric vehicle in the Indian market. The car named ‘ Spectre’ is priced at Rs 7.5 crore ex-showroom (before options). The Spectre claims the title of the most expensive four-wheeled electric vehicle in the country.

The Spectre is powered by a 102kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP cycle range of 530km. Charging the Spectre from 10-80 percent can be achieved in just 34 minutes using a 195kW charger, while a 50kW DC charger will take 95 minutes.

The Spectre is equipped with two electric motors, generating a combined 585 bhp and 900 Nm. The 2,890kg Spectre can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 4.5 seconds.

Rolls-Royce has built the Spectre on its all-aluminum spaceframe architecture, known as the Architecture of Luxury.