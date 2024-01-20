Shoaib Malik Ties Knot with Pakistani Actor Sana Javed

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed, marking the event with shared photos on social media. The wedding announcement comes amidst speculations about Malik’s separation from former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, triggering discussions on various platforms. Malik, in a gesture of public affection, had wished Sana Javed on her birthday last year, accompanying the message with a photo of them together, sparking dating rumors.

Coincidentally, a few days prior to Malik’s wedding announcement, Sania Mirza had posted a cryptic message on Instagram, fueling rumors of a possible divorce. In the post, she reflected on the challenges of marriage, stating, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard.” This led to speculation about the couple’s relationship status. Sania Mirza subsequently deleted all images of Malik from her Instagram account, while Malik removed images of Sania and altered his Instagram bio, no longer referring to himself as a “Proud husband to @mirzasaniar.” The unfolding events on social media have kept fans and followers intrigued about the personal lives of the sports couple.