Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on January 20. At close, BSE Sensex was down 259.58 points or 0.36 percent at 71,423.65. NSE Nifty ended at 21,585.70, down 36.70 points or 0.17 percent.

About 1971 shares advanced, 1706 shares declined, and 87 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Coal India, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. Top losers were HUL, M&M, TCS, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies, while

On the sectoral front, bank, metal, power indices up 0.5-1 percent, while FMCG, Information Technology, pharma and realty down 0.4-1 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.4 percent each.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on January 22, on account of the Ram Lalla idol’s pran pratishtha at the Ayodhya temple. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), equity and equity derivative segments will work normal hours on Saturday without DR movements, while it will be closed on January 22 (Monday).