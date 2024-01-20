Strike in Manipur Disrupts Life in Imphal Valley

A 48-hour strike called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in response to the recent killing of a 23-year-old village volunteer disrupted normal life across Manipur’s Imphal valley on Saturday. The strike, initiated at 5 am, was organized by the JAC, which includes leaders from civil society organizations. The village volunteer lost his life in a gunfight between two conflicting communities in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on January 17. Markets, businesses, and public transport services remained non-operational in Imphal valley, leading to sparsely attended offices. However, no untoward incidents have been reported, according to a police officer. The strike did not impact the hill districts.

The JAC, expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s response, claimed to have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding the killing but received no acknowledgment. The committee is urging the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violent incident. As the strike unfolds, concerns about the socio-political implications of the unrest in the region are amplified, with the JAC’s demands underscoring the need for swift action to address the grievances surrounding the tragic event.