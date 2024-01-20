Survey Counts 5,412 Water Birds in Thiruvananthapuram

The recently conducted waterbird survey in Thiruvananthapuram district, as part of the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2024, has revealed a consistent count of 5,412 birds across eleven wetlands. The district, known for hosting diverse water bird species, showcased representatives from seventy different species, with 33 of them being migratory. A collaborative effort between WWF-India and the social forestry division of the forest department involved 62 volunteers in conducting the survey.

Among the surveyed wetlands, Kadinamkulam witnessed the highest bird count, totaling 1,302 birds across 31 species. Notable sightings included a flock of 102 Asian Openbills, 21 Whimbrels, 335 Little Cormorants, and 107 Indian Cormorants. Bird hotspots Punchakkari and Vellayani lake recorded 363 and 453 birds, respectively, featuring 38 species each. The Poovar estuary and beach reported new bird additions compared to the previous year, including Lesser-crested Tern, Gull-billed Tern, Brown-headed Gull, Lesser black-backed Gull, and Black-headed Gull.

The survey teams noted concerns about habitat degradation due to human interventions and the impact of soaring temperatures on the bird population in the district. Saju S Nair, Assistant Conservator of the social forestry division, assured that necessary action would be taken to implement conservation measures and protect the birds. The comprehensive survey provides valuable insights into the avian biodiversity of Thiruvananthapuram, emphasizing the importance of conservation efforts to maintain the ecological balance of the region.