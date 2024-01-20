Temples in the US Prepare for Ram Mandir Celebrations

Temples across the United States are preparing to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with numerous events expected to draw thousands of Indian Americans. The ceremony at the Ayodhya temple, scheduled for January 22, marks a significant moment for Hindus globally, as the construction of Lord Ram’s temple concludes a 500-year wait. Kalyan Viswanathan, president of the Hindu University of America, emphasized the joy this brings to nearly a billion Hindus, stating that Ayodhya’s resurgence symbolizes the eternal nature of San?tana Dharma.

In Texas, the Shri Sita Ram Foundation is organizing the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Pran Pratishtha celebration at its Houston temple, featuring the Sundarkand, cultural programs, a havan, Lord Ram’s Pattabhishek, and a procession, including prasad distribution. Celebrations are widespread, with Maryland Governor Wes Moore set to attend an event near Washington DC. Amitabh Mittal from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America noted that the dream of millions is becoming a reality, leading nationwide festivities across approximately 1,000 temples in the US. Car rallies and cultural performances are planned in over 20 cities, with VHP-America renting outdoor spaces to display the consecration ceremony on big billboards in cities like Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. Sony will showcase Srimad Ramayana in Times Square on January 21.

