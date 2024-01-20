Tragedy :13 Lose Lives in China School Fire

A tragic incident unfolded in central China’s Henan province, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency on Saturday, revealing that thirteen individuals lost their lives in a fire at a school dormitory. The fire occurred at the Yingcai School in Yanshanpu village, with the local fire department being alerted at 11 p.m. on Friday night. All thirteen casualties were confirmed as third-grade students, according to a teacher speaking to Zonglan news, a state-backed media outlet from Hebei province. The swift response of rescuers led to the extinguishing of the flames by 11:38 p.m., and one person sustained injuries but is reported to be in stable condition while receiving treatment at the hospital, as stated by Xinhua.

An ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by local authorities, and Xinhua reported that at least one individual associated with the school has been detained in connection to the incident. The tragic event has raised concerns and prompted a closer examination of safety measures in educational facilities to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.